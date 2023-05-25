Sen. Lee Vows 'Every Procedural Tool' on Debt Ceiling

If the debt ceiling deal being hammered out between Republicans and the White House doesn't contain "substantial" reforms on spending and the budget, a key GOP senator vowed Thursday to pull out all the stops to slow down its passage.

"I will use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn't contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweeted after media reports appeared that White House negotiators and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are getting closer to a deal.

"I fear things are moving in that direction," Lee wrote. "If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate."

Lee chairs the conservative Senate Republican Steering Committee and has multiple tools at his disposal, The Hill noted.

Among his options are insisting on a full reading of the bill and refusing to agree to waive motions that would eliminate other time-consuming procedural moves on the floor of the Senate.

The deal is not expected to contain all the changes passed by the House in April's Limit, Save, Grow Act, according to The Hill.

That bill would have raised the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion while cutting spending by $4.8 trillion over a decade.