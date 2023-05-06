×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debt ceiling | letter | mitch mcconnell | gop

McConnell Signs Letter Calling for Budget Reforms

By    |   Saturday, 06 May 2023 03:07 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 42 other GOP senators have signed a letter indicating they will not back "any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, led the group of senators in delivering the letter, which indicates their support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the negotiation table, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 

"The Senate Republican conference is united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling," the letter reads.

"As such, we will not be voting for cloture on any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."

On Tuesday, according to The Hill, McConnell told reporters, "The American people gave the Republicans the House; the Democrats have the presidency. The president and the speaker need to reach an agreement to get us past this impasse."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 42 other GOP senators have signed a letter indicating they will not back "any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."
debt ceiling, letter, mitch mcconnell, gop
161
2023-07-06
Saturday, 06 May 2023 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved