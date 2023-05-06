McConnell Signs Letter Calling for Budget Reforms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 42 other GOP senators have signed a letter indicating they will not back "any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, led the group of senators in delivering the letter, which indicates their support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the negotiation table, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"The Senate Republican conference is united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling," the letter reads.

"As such, we will not be voting for cloture on any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."

On Tuesday, according to The Hill, McConnell told reporters, "The American people gave the Republicans the House; the Democrats have the presidency. The president and the speaker need to reach an agreement to get us past this impasse."