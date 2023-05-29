GOP, Democrats Criticize Debt Ceiling Compromise

Both Republicans and Democrats bristled at a tentative debt ceiling rise after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke about which side of the aisle benefits most from the compromise.

McCarthy went on a media blitz Sunday to explain the deal reached Saturday night — but only stoked criticism with an interview for "Fox News Sunday" in which he asserted, "Right now the Democrats are very upset," adding House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had told him "there's nothing in the bill for them. There's not one thing in the bill for Democrats."

Jeffries denied the remark later Sunday.

"I have no idea what [McCarthy is] talking about particularly, because I have not been able to review the actual legislative texts. All that we've reached is an agreement in principle," Jeffries told CBS' "Face the Nation," adding it "will not be a final agreement" until Congress reviews it.

McCarthy's team later amended his remarks, saying he didn't mean to say that he had heard the information directly from Jeffries, but from other Democrats, Politico reported.

The Hill reported McCarthy himself tried to put a happy face to the compromise Saturday night, telling reporters "there's a lot in here for both sides."

A New York Times analysis, however, reported many Democrats worried President Joe Biden gave away too much in the deal.

Republicans weren't buying it.

In a tweet, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz played a video of McCarthy's Fox News interview and responded, "There's not 'one thing' for Dems. There are $4 trillion things — a blank check — for Democrats. Plus 87,000 things: new IRS agents to harass Americans. All in exchange for eliminating virtually ALL of the House's spending cuts."

And in another tweet, Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy's press office urged, "Hold the line. No swamp deals," suggesting, for example, the compromise "likely keeps" 80% of an IRS expansion to hire 87,000 new agents.

According to Politico, White House officials argue the spending figures ultimately favor Democrats, permitting reforms that advance their climate agenda.