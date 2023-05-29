×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debt ceiling | kevin mccarthy | democrats | gop | compromise | joe biden | hakeem jeffries

GOP, Democrats Criticize Debt Ceiling Compromise

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 09:38 AM EDT

Both Republicans and Democrats bristled at a tentative debt ceiling rise after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke about which side of the aisle benefits most from the compromise.

McCarthy went on a media blitz Sunday to explain the deal reached Saturday night — but only stoked criticism with an interview for "Fox News Sunday" in which he asserted, "Right now the Democrats are very upset," adding House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had told him "there's nothing in the bill for them. There's not one thing in the bill for Democrats."

Jeffries denied the remark later Sunday.

"I have no idea what [McCarthy is] talking about particularly, because I have not been able to review the actual legislative texts. All that we've reached is an agreement in principle," Jeffries told CBS' "Face the Nation," adding it "will not be a final agreement" until Congress reviews it.

McCarthy's team later amended his remarks, saying he didn't mean to say that he had heard the information directly from Jeffries, but from other Democrats, Politico reported.

The Hill reported McCarthy himself tried to put a happy face to the compromise Saturday night, telling reporters "there's a lot in here for both sides."

A New York Times analysis, however, reported many Democrats worried President Joe Biden gave away too much in the deal.

Republicans weren't buying it.

In a tweet, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz played a video of McCarthy's Fox News interview and responded, "There's not 'one thing' for Dems. There are $4 trillion things — a blank check — for Democrats. Plus 87,000 things: new IRS agents to harass Americans. All in exchange for eliminating virtually ALL of the House's spending cuts."

And in another tweet, Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy's press office urged, "Hold the line. No swamp deals," suggesting, for example, the compromise "likely keeps" 80% of an IRS expansion to hire 87,000 new agents.

According to Politico, White House officials argue the spending figures ultimately favor Democrats, permitting reforms that advance their climate agenda.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Both Republicans and Democrats bristled at a tentative debt ceiling rise after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke about which side of the aisle benefits most from the compromise.
debt ceiling, kevin mccarthy, democrats, gop, compromise, joe biden, hakeem jeffries
336
2023-38-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved