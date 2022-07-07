Report: Debra Messing, Others 'Fed Up' With Biden on Abortion

Debra Messing called out Joe Biden.

The former "Will & Grace" star expressed frustration at the president when she joined several Democrat supporters and activists on a call with White House aides last Monday to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, it was reported.

Three unnamed people on the call described the mood as fatalistic to CNN. According to the report, Messing claimed to have gotten Biden elected and pressed to know why he was not doing anything. At one point she reportedly said there did not seem to be a point to voting.

Others on the call, which was organized in part by the advocacy group Build Back Better Together, wondered why the conference was occurring and also voiced frustration with Biden's management abilities more broadly. Participants were later given lists of talking points and clips from Biden's speeches to spread on social media, according to CNN.

Shortly after the CNN report, Messing took to Twitter to clarify her stance.

"I have supported President with every incredible improvement he produces," she said, listing the progress Biden has made on unemployment. "However, when 51% of the country loses her right to decide what happens to her body, it is catastrophic. I want our leaders, who promised to fight to protect women's rights, to act with urgency and use every tool possible to protect the women of this country."

In a follow-up tweet, Messing said she supported "every Democrat who fights against the government deciding what happens to women's bodies."

"That includes my President," she added.

Messing has been vocal on Twitter about her political views as well as the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. This comes as several states move to restrict abortions at local levels after the Supreme Court struck down the precedent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization last month.