GOP Lawmakers Introducing Bill Aimed at Fauci

House Republicans are reportedly ready to introduce a bill prohibiting past health officials from profiting off medical research — a move aimed directly at former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., filed the FAUCI Act on Wednesday to block former health officials from involvement in developing research of any drugs, biological products, or devices, a copy of the legislation obtained by the Washington Examiner shows.

The FAUCI acronym stands for "Fixing Administrations Unethical Corrupt Influence."

The bill would apply to past workers from three health organizations: the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health.

"As we saw through the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a lot of distrust of the government officials and bureaucrats who appear to profit from their work on the taxpayers' dime after leaving their jobs," Lesko said in a statement, the outlet reported, adding:

"My bill seeks to rebuild trust and transparency of this vital component of our nation, holding public servants to higher standards when they leave government."

If passed, the FAUCI Act would block former health officials from profiting off any product they were involved in during its production — including grant approval. It would also ban them from owning or profiting from drug patents or other medical products.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is introducing the same legislation in the Senate.

"Public health officials cannot be allowed to abuse their roles to enrich themselves and pharmaceutical companies," Vance said, the outlet reported. "This legislation will shut the revolving door between Big Pharma and federal agencies tasked with protecting the American people. It would go a long way in restoring trust in our government."

Fauci, an infectious disease expert, stepped down from the NIH in late 2022. But he's remained under scrutiny by GOP lawmakers for exerting what they claimed was too much power overseeing the U.S. response to COVID-19 and vaccine development.

Fauci has agreed to testify June 3 before the House.