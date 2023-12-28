×
Tags: debbie lesko | endorsement | donald trump | arizona

Outgoing Arizona GOP Rep. Lesko Endorses Trump

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 12:06 PM EST

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., is leaving Congress, but she endorsed former President Donald Trump in his bid to get back to Washington, D.C.

"President Trump has a proven track record of success," Lesko's statement read on X. "When he was president, we had a booming economy, a secure border, and energy independence."

Lesko said the priority is to defeat Democrat incumbent President Joe Biden.

"We cannot afford another 4 years of Biden's failed policies," the statement read. "That is why I endorse President Trump. He will once against put America and Americans first."

Trump was quick to highlight the endorsement in a Truth Social post that shared Lesko's statement.

Lesko reported that she is leaving Washington, D.C., to spend time with her family. She also cited frustration with congressional gridlock.

"I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024," Lesko said in an October statement. "I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren.

"Right now, Washington, D.C., is broken; it is hard to get anything done. Please know that I will continue my work to improve Congress and to help my constituents and the American people. We must all work toward that end."

Completing the severed ties with Big Tech-tied Peter Thiel and Blake Masters, Trump is emphatically backing Abe Hamadeh in the Arizona primary in Lesko's 8th Congressional District.

Jacob Chansley, known as the "shaman" from Jan. 6, filed a candidate statement of interest to run as a libertarian in next year's election in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

