Rep. Debbie Lesko Calls Off 2024 Reelection Bid

Republican Debbie Lesko announced Tuesday that she would not seek a fourth term representing Arizona's eighth congressional district, which covers Phoenix's West Valley.

"I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024," Lesko revealed in a statement. "I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren."

Lesko also cited constant traveling and gridlock in the House of Representatives, reaching an all-time high with its failure to find a new speaker, as reasons for her decision to leave.

"Right now, Washington, D.C., is broken; it is hard to get anything done. Please know that I will continue my work to improve Congress and to help my constituents and the American people. We must all work toward that end."

Her district is deeply Republican, carrying with it a partisan voting index that favors Republicans by ten percentage points, according to The Cook Political Report.

High-profile Republicans in the state, like former attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh and former U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, have been floated as possible replacements for Lesko.

On Tuesday evening, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake called for Hamadeh to run, characterizing him as "one of the toughest" fighters in the state.

Masters then issued a statement on X applauding Lesko's tenure representing part of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

"Congresswoman Lesko has been a great public servant for Arizonans," Masters wrote. "I got to know her on the trail last year and greatly admire her. She loves our state, and we are better off for her service. Thank you Debbie."

Neither has publicly indicated they intend to run for the seat.