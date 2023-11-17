×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debbie dingell | dnc | riot | jan. 6

Rep. Dingell: Riot at DNC 'Rattled Me More Than Jan. 6'

By    |   Friday, 17 November 2023 01:17 PM EST

Demonstrations outside Democratic National Committee headquarters Wednesday night "rattled me more than Jan. 6 did," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said.

"I was scared. Someone is going to get hurt at one of these things. They can get out of control," Dingell, who was briefly trapped with other lawmakers inside the building on Capitol Hill when police and protesters clashed outside during a demonstration for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, told the Detroit News Friday.

Scores of Democrat representatives and candidates, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., were inside the building for a campaign reception when it was interrupted by chanting outside. Protesters said they wanted to block entrances and exits to force politicians to encounter their candlelight vigil and their calls for an end to the fighting. Many of them wore black shirts saying, "Cease Fire Now."

However, the situation swiftly devolved. Capitol Police said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. But protesters blamed police for the violence, saying officers rushed them without warning.

According to the Detroit News, Dingell tried to exit the building through multiple doors, but protesters had blocked her and others in. She told the news outlet that a police officer stopped her at the front and pointed to a medic treating an officer who had been pepper-sprayed.

Protest organizers said the intent in blocking entrances "was to make one path for Congress people and elected officials coming and going, so that we could speak to them. We've been calling their offices every day for months, desperately trying to get meetings and ... often ignored."

"Instead of being able to actually talk to our elected officials and pray with them and sing with them and ask them for a cease-fire, the police shoved people down the steps," said Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Minneapolis, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and its Rabbinical Council.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Demonstrations Wednesday night outside Democratic National Committee headquarters "rattled me more than January 6th did," said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
debbie dingell, dnc, riot, jan. 6
332
2023-17-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved