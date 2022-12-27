More Than 30 Dead in New York Storm

More than 30 people have died in western New York due to the blizzard that hit the region, The New York Times reported.

The death total rose after the Buffalo mayor's office reported eight more fatalities on Tuesday morning, the Times said.

Nearly 4 feet of snow fell on Erie and Niagara Counties during the deadly Christmas blizzard.

"They [the dead] have been found a number of different ways," said Mike DeGeorge, spokesman for the Buffalo mayor's office, the Times reported,

"They have been found in stranded vehicles, they have been found on sidewalks, near street corners, some have been found in snowbanks. Some have been found because some have been without power since the storm began."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said some victims died from medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest while shoveling snow.

Conditions in Buffalo on Tuesday had lessened from the blizzard that blanketed the region.

"As I look outside the window, it's clear and it's not snowing," DeGeorge said, the Times reported.

Poloncarz, though, warned residents not to drive.

"We are in an ongoing State of Emergency and a driving ban remains for the City of Buffalo," Poloncarz tweeted late Tuesday morning. "You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive."

The National Weather Service said an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow was expected in the region Tuesday.

About 4,000 people in Buffalo remained without power, DeGeorge told the Times. During the weekend, as many as 20,000 households lost power.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport and all offices in Erie County remained closed Tuesday.

Buffalo officials also said they had responded to numerous complaints of looting, the Times reported.

"We have already made a number of arrests, and we will be focusing very aggressively on following on the crime of looting during these blizzard conditions," Mayor Byron W. Brown said, the Times reported. "Our goal will be to find as many individuals as possible who have been engaged in this crime."

Western New York was hardest hit by an arctic storm front that extended over most of the U.S. for days.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster.

"It's still snowing. But it's nothing compared to what they got in the last few days, but it could impact snow removal," said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"This is probably the last of the snow. It'll be warming up soon. By Thursday the high will be 46. By Saturday it'll be 54."

Reuters contributed to this story.