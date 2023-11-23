Biden Rival Apologizes for Amplifying Harris Criticisms

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is running a longshot campaign for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, issued an apology this week after he repeated criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris while attempting to defend her.

During an interview with The Atlantic, Phillips said that unnamed people have complained about Harris, saying she is “not well positioned” for the role.

“She is not well prepared, doesn’t have the right disposition and the right competencies to execute that office,” Phillips recounted unnamed people telling him, adding that he personally has “not seen those deficiencies” and praising Harris.

He later said on CNN, when asked why he decided to repeat criticisms of Harris he did not agree with, that he “did not articulate that distinctly.”

The congressman said, “That was asked of me. Others have said that to the reporter in question. What I’ve said is when I’ve been around her, I’ve been impressed. She’s been kind. She’s been thoughtful and decent.”

Phillips later issued an apology on social media.

“I owe an apology. In the Atlantic, I shared kind words about [Harris] because that’s been my personal experience and I respect her. I shouldn’t have referenced other people’s opinions. I own that and apologize to her and everyone who’s been affected by similar circumstances.”