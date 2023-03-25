×
Tags: dead | missing | factory | explosion

5 Dead, 6 Missing in Candy Factory Explosion

Saturday, 25 March 2023 10:31 AM EDT

Five people were dead and six missing after an explosion ripped through a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, officials said.

West Reading Police Chief, Wayne Holden, said in a brief statement he read to reporters there were rescue efforts under way at the scene.

Images on WGAL television showed debris piled in the street with at least one fire still burning hours later.

The tragedy struck the R.M. Palmer Company, which says on its website it has been making candy since 1948, specializing in seasonal items for Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day. It employs 850 people.

The explosion destroyed Palmer's building No. 2 and damaged neighboring building No. 1, Holden said.

The cause remained under investigation, although officials ruled out a continuing danger to the area, Holden said.

Besides the five dead and six missing, several more people were injured, Holden said.

West Reading lies about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


