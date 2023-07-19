×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dea official | big pharma | consulting | opioids

DEA Official Resigns After Exposé on Consulting Work

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 06:28 PM EDT

Louis Milione, a former top Drug Enforcement Administration official, has quietly left his post amid reports surrounding his previous work for the pharmaceutical industry.

Before working as the agency's principal deputy administrator, Milione was a consultant to Purdue Pharma, a company heavily associated with the opioid epidemic.

Milione's work for Purdue allegedly involved a $600-per-hour payment to help it navigate multiple state legal challenges surrounding its drug OxyContin, billed as a crucial part of the subsequent crisis.

He reportedly worked for several other Big Pharma companies before returning to the DEA to be Administrator Anne Milgram's top deputy in 2021. He previously had left the agency in 2017 after 21 years.

"Working for Purdue Pharma should not help you get a higher job in government," Revolving Door Project head Jeff Hauser stated. "Too much collegiality is a problem. It's hard to view your past and potentially future colleagues as scofflaws. Any independent person would find this abhorrent."

Still, Milione suggested in a statement this week that his decision to leave had nothing to do with the reporting against him and was due to personal reasons, according to AP.

Former DEA head of operations John Coleman expressed skepticism at Milgram's decision to pick Milione despite his past corporate entanglements, even if he did recuse himself from some cases.

"There's no way to isolate that person from the day-to-day business of the agency, which includes regulating companies that make and distribute controlled substances," Coleman explained. "I don't see how that's possible."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Louis Milione, a former top Drug Enforcement Administration official, has quietly left his post amid reports surrounding his previous work for the pharmaceutical industry.
dea official, big pharma, consulting, opioids
259
2023-28-19
Wednesday, 19 July 2023 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved