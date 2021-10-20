×
DC Comics' Artist Quits Over Superman Ditching 'American Way' Motto

DC Comics' Artist Quits Over Superman Ditching 'American Way' Motto
(Dreamstime.com)

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 06:30 PM

DC Comics' colorist Gabe Eltaeb appeared on a YouTube live stream with Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver decrying the rescripting of the mythological oeuvre originally printed in those paperback pages.

"I'm tired of this sh*t, I'm tired of them ruining these characters," Eltaeb said, in light of DC's announcement that Superman would no longer be abiding by the motto of "truth, justice, and the American way," according to Breitbart.

"I'm finishing out my contract with DC. I'm tired of this sh*t, I'm tired of them ruining these characters; they don't have a right to do this," Eltaeb added.

Eltaeb continued on, citing that his grandpa had almost died in World War II, and changing Superman's motto from the "American way" to a "better tomorrow" is disgraceful to those who fought and died.

"My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don't have a right to destroy sh*t that people died for to give us. It's a bunch of [expletive] nonsense."

"They call us bigots and racist and sh*t," Eltaeb said, commenting on the woke populi's push of ideological changes undertaking the comic book industry. "I would ask them, find me in the [expletive] mainstream, not on the fringes, one [expletive] book, one [expletive] t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me, they [expletive] won't they're not letting people have a voice, they're the [expletive] bigots."

But changing Superman's motto isn't the only change. Recently DC, added that Superman now has a bisexual son who will be taking up his father's superhero mantle.

DC Comics' colorist Gabe Eltaeb appeared on a YouTube live stream with Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver decrying the rescripting of the mythological oeuvre originally printed in those paperback pages...
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 06:30 PM
