Tags: dc | crime | democrats | trump

Rep. Clyde: Trump Derangement Keeps Dems From Solving D.C. Crime

By    |   Saturday, 06 September 2025 05:41 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said Friday that "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is so strong among Democrats that it's preventing them from fixing Washington, D.C.’s crime issues.

"It goes to show you how vastly different the two sides are," Clyde told the Daily Caller.

"Here you have President Trump and the Republicans wanting to restore law and order, wanting to make the city safe for the American people and for the residents of D.C., and you have the Democrats, who are there cheering on the criminals. And that is baffling to me.

"I guess either Trump Derangement Syndrome is so strong among the Democrats that anything President Trump does, whether it helps them, you know, and helps their constituency or not, they’re going to oppose [it]."

Trump placed the capital district's Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and sent federal law enforcement personnel, including members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to police the city's streets, moves critics have decried as federal overreach.

More than 2,000 troops, including those from six Republican-led states, are patrolling the city. It is unclear when their mission will end, though the Army this week extended orders for the D.C. National Guard through November 30.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


