D.C. Councilman Faces Recall Effort Over Police Cuts

A resident concerned about crime in Washington, D.C., has launched a recall effort against Democrat Councilman Charles Allen, aiming to unseat him for his support of the "defund the police" movement.

According to Axios, Allen has represented Ward 6, which includes the neighborhoods of Capitol Hill and the Wharf, on the District of Columbia Council since 2015. The U.S. Capitol complex is also included in the area he represents.

The effort to recall Allen stems from the Revised Criminal Code Act (RCCA) of 2022, which sought to lower penalties for a number of felonies. Axios reported that Allen shepherded the measure through the council to its ultimate passage when he served as chair of the panel's Judiciary Committee.

"I don't think Mr. Allen gets it," Jennifer Squires, a 55-year-old resident of Capitol Hill who is leading the recall effort, told Axios. She said the RCCA was "going in the wrong direction."

In 2020, Allen reportedly supported a $15 million cut to the city's Metropolitan Police Department during a time when violent protests were sweeping the nation over the death of George Floyd that resulted in millions of dollars in property damage.

The RCCA was repealed by Congress, which exercises jurisdiction over the District of Columbia according to the U.S. Constitution. Passed by bipartisan majorities in both chambers, the repeal legislation was signed by President Joe Biden, despite his opposition to it.

Organizers must first obtain the signatures of 10% of registered voters in Allen's district before a recall election can be held. About 7,500 signatures will be needed, according to Squires. That number includes foreign nationals, who were granted the right to vote in Washington elections by the city council.

While Allen has handily won election three times, his support of criminal justice reform has earned him some staunch opponents including the police union, which is not involved in the recall effort.

"We haven't made a commitment" to raise funds for the recall, Gregg Pemberton, who chairs the police union, told Axios. "But it's certainly something our executive board will consider if the effort progresses."

Overall crime in Washington rose by 26% last year and violent crime spiked by 39%, according to Metropolitan Police data.

In a statement to Axios, Allen pointed out that he ran unopposed in 2022 and won with more than 90% of the vote.

"I never take the support of my neighbors for granted, but I also know I share their values and provide leadership they're proud of," he said.

He added that he "always puts constituent services and finding ways to build community first," both "on the council and in the community."