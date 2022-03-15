×
Senate Approves Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent in 2023

Sen. Marco Rubio (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 02:38 PM

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a move supporters say would make winter afternoons brighter and end the twice changing of clocks.

The measure still needs approval from the U.S. House of Representatives and the backing of President Joe Biden. On Sunday, most of the United States resumed Daylight Saving Time, moving ahead one hour. The United States will resume standard time in November 2022.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said after input from airlines and broadcasters that supporters agreed that the change would not take place until November 2023.

