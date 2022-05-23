Ukrainian Authorities: 49 Russian Soldiers to Face War Crimes Trials

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova announced Monday during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that authorities have opened 49 war crimes trials so far against Russian soldiers, Newsweek reported.

Venediktova told attendees at a panel organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation that Russian forces have engaged in "heinous crimes" against Ukrainians since their invasion of the country began in late February.

"We have already initiated close to 13,000 cases which are connected only to war crimes," the Ukrainian prosecutor said.

"In this category, suspicions were reported [about] 49 individuals, which we started to prosecute [for] war crimes," she continued, adding that authorities have gathered a list of around 600 suspects thought to have engaged in war crimes.

Courts are already hearing two cases involving three Russian soldiers, Venediktova confirmed. In total, she counted 4,600 total civilian deaths in the conflict so far, including 232 children.

Meanwhile, Venediktova claimed the Kremlin is engaging in forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians into Russia, where they are allegedly being interrogated, "tortured," and held in "filtration camps."

"Russia uses the practice of forced transfer of civilian populations, especially in children, to Russian territories," Venediktova said. "Tens of thousands of people have been forcibly relocated. Children are separated from families and put into the foster care system available for adoption in Russia. One can only imagine the stress children are going through."

"Russia also opened makeshift filtration camps, detaining and subjecting civilians to brutal interrogations and torture for any supposed links to the Ukrainian government," she further stated.

Venediktova's comments in Davos came shortly before 21-year-old Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin became the first soldier in the conflict convicted of war crimes, according to Newsweek.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the killing of a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian at the beginning of the war in February. He was sentenced to life in prison.