McCarthy Ally: 'More Than Four' Will Never Vote for Him

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, who nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, said there are "more than four" GOP House members who will never vote for McCarthy.

Davidson made his comments Thursday on CNN.



"The reality is, there are some people who, in their estimation, there's no way they're going to be able to support Kevin McCarthy," Davidson said. "I think the number that will never vote for Kevin is more than four."

Mediaite noted that McCarthy, a California Republican, can't lose more than four Republicans and win.

Davidson, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told CNN on Thursday that some concessions were made overnight. Those concessions include lowering the threshold for a motion to vacate and adding members of the Freedom Caucus to the Rules Committee.

Another vote on who will be speaker is set for sometime after noon ET on Thursday.

"We'll see at noon, and either we'll have the votes at noon, which is a tough challenge, or there will be another adjournment and say we have signs for more progress," Davidson said.