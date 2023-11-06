Weiss Claims 'Full Authority' Over Hunter Biden Probe

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss on Monday insisted that he maintains "full authority" over his investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Weiss, through a spokesperson, pushed back on notions that he is not the "deciding" person when it comes to whether or not to bring charges against Biden, as IRS whistleblowers alleged last August.

"Mr. Weiss is prepared to take this unprecedented step of testifying before the conclusion of his investigation to make clear that he's had and continues to have full authority over his investigation and to bring charges in any jurisdiction," Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesperson for the special counsel, told DailyMail.com in a statement on Monday.

The statement comes the day before Weiss is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the allegations of politicization involving his investigation.

"Consistent with department policy and the law, he will be unable to address the specifics of his investigation" during his testimony, Hornbuckle added. "At the close of this matter, Special Counsel Weiss will prepare a report, which the Attorney General has committed to making public to the greatest extent possible, consistent with the law, department policy and the public interest."