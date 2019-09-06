Ethics Panel Accuses GOP Rep. of Improper Financial Acts

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over his use of office money, unlawful campaign contributions and accepting improper gifts, the Arizona Republic reports.

According to a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics, which was released to the public on Thursday, Schweikert is accused of using office resources to help his political campaigns, paying a staffer for work that they didn’t do, improperly connected official activities to political or campaign work, taking or soliciting loans or gifts from a congressional employee, and leaving out required information from his financial disclosure statements.

The board found “that there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Schweikert authorized compensation to an employee who did not perform duties commensurate with the compensation the employee received… that Rep. Schweikert solicited or accepted a loan, gift, or other contribution from a congressional employee… [and] that Rep. Schweikert failed to disclose required information in his annual House financial disclosure statements or FEC candidate committee filings.”

However, the board notes that “there is not substantial reason to believe that Rep. Schweikert improperly linked official activities to campaign or political support.”

A spokesperson for the congressman’s campaign dismissed the report.

"Given that today's report from OCE is merely a restatement of what has been reported previously, our position has not changed," said spokesman Chris Baker. "We have welcomed the review being conducted by the House Committee and remain confident that the outcome of that review will be favorable for Congressman Schweikert."