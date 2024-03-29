×
Tags: david kustoff | united nations | israel | hamas

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: US Abstention Sent Terrible Signal

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 07:44 PM EDT

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that when the United States abstained "on that crucial United Nations vote," "it sent a terrible signal to the people of Israel and maybe as importantly to the rest of the world."

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council passed a cease-fire resolution with 14 votes in favor, none against, and the United States as the lone abstention. It called for an immediate cease-fire during Ramadan and immediate release of the hostages.

"Based on that vote the other day, you can now question [U.S. support of Israel] and that's wrong. And that's why Congress and the United States House of Representatives has to send the signal to work firmly behind Israel and her existence," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


