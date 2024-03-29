Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: US Abstention Sent Terrible Signal

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that when the United States abstained "on that crucial United Nations vote," "it sent a terrible signal to the people of Israel and maybe as importantly to the rest of the world."

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council passed a cease-fire resolution with 14 votes in favor, none against, and the United States as the lone abstention. It called for an immediate cease-fire during Ramadan and immediate release of the hostages.

"Based on that vote the other day, you can now question [U.S. support of Israel] and that's wrong. And that's why Congress and the United States House of Representatives has to send the signal to work firmly behind Israel and her existence," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

