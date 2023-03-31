×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david halls | rust | alec baldwin | new mexico | criminal justice

Asst. Director in Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Pleads No Contest

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 31 March 2023 05:38 PM EDT

David Halls became the first person sentenced in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico film set of "Rust" when he pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Under the plea agreement, Halls, 42, the film's safety coordinator and first assistant director, was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation, fined $500, and ordered to complete a firearms safety course and 24 hours of community service.

Halls also must testify truthfully at any upcoming hearings or trials, including criminal proceedings against Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who have each pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death.

Hutchins, 42, died shortly after she was shot on Oct. 21, 2021, during rehearsals on a film set on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the weapon discharged; a single live round killed her and wounded director Joel Souza. Halls allegedly gave Baldwin the revolver. Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger on the gun.

According to Variety, Halls' defense attorney, Lisa Torraco, said Friday her client disputes the state's contention he was ultimately responsible for set safety.

"He can't control how other people handle firearms," Torraco said. However, she said he had agreed to plead no contest to "make things easier for the family."

"Everybody needs to start processing and moving on," Torraco said. "Mr. Halls is in a lot of pain and a lot of trauma."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed on May 3 at First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could each face a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
David Halls became the first person sentenced in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico film set of "Rust" when he pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
david halls, rust, alec baldwin, new mexico, criminal justice
298
2023-38-31
Friday, 31 March 2023 05:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved