Report: Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Had Longer Target List

David DePape, the suspect who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi — the 82-year-old husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — with a hammer over the weekend, had a list of additional potential targets, according to law enforcement sources speaking with CBS News.

CBS News' sources did not refer to DePape's targets as a "hit list."

For now, it's being characterized as an acknowledgment of potential targets.

As Newsmax reported earlier Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice formally charged DePape, 42, with felonious assault and attempted kidnapping.

The DOJ reported that the two counts facing DePape carry up to 50 years in prison.

DePape, who's slated to be arraigned in court Tuesday, allegedly broke into the Pelosi home in northern California around 2 a.m. Friday.

According to CBS News's law enforcement sources, DePape apparently harbored plans of tying up Paul Pelosi, waiting until the speaker got home.

Capitol Police, however, have already confirmed Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the alleged attack.

Police reported that the violent incident was "not a random act," according to CBS News.

It may take a while for authorities to sort through everything that happened over the weekend, before confirming the timeline of events.

Media sources raced to publish before the facts were in.

One example: Politico initially reported that "officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door, and were let inside by an unknown person."

However, a subsequent Politico report stated that, "Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home, which San Francisco law enforcement has said is untrue."

According to police, Paul Pelosi dialed 911 inside the house, possibly being stationed in the bathroom at the time.

That was unconfirmed as well.

On Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said officers observed both Paul Pelosi and the suspect (DePape) holding a hammer.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect allegedly "pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

DePape was immediately apprehended by police.

In a letter to congressional members Saturday night, Speaker Pelosi wrote that her husband's "condition continues to improve."

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," Speaker Pelosi wrote.

"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," she added.