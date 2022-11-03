DHS: Alleged Pelosi Attacker Could Be Deported

The man who allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could face deportation, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

David DePape, facing multiple federal and state charges after allegedly attacking Pelosi with a hammer, was found to have entered the country on March 8, 2008, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as a temporary visitor.

San Ysidro is at the border between California and Mexico.

Admissible Canadian travelers visiting for business or pleasure usually do not require a visa and are typically admitted into the U.S. for six months.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer Tuesday on DePape.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) places a detainer on those arrested on criminal charges, giving the agency probable cause to deport. The detainer request holds the individual until notifying ICE before release so the agency can take the person into custody.

DePape faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping, along with state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening the life or serious bodily harm of a public official.

A Justice Department affidavit states DePape told police he had intended to hold the House speaker hostage. Prosecutors allege he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage for questioning and that he would break her kneecaps if she didn't answer truthfully to his questions.