Report: UK's Cameron Urged Trump to Back Ukraine Aid

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reportedly pushed former President Donald Trump to support additional aid for Ukraine during a meeting last month, Politico reported.

Cameron, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in April, where Cameron reportedly pitched the former president on calling for additional military aid for Ukraine, arguing that this would provide the "best possible conditions" to reaching a deal to end the war.

The Sunday Times quoted Cameron as saying during the meeting: "What are the best conditions in which you as president can make a deal in January? It's both sides holding their lines and paying a price for that."

Officially, the U.K. has maintained that any peace deal would be brokered by Ukraine, and Cameron has previously said in public remarks that "peace comes through strength, not through appeasement and weakness."

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday: "I don't recognize those reports … our position has not changed. Putin must fail," when asked by reporters if Cameron's reported comments signal a change in policy.

The spokesperson added: "It is crucial, now more than ever in this conflict, that Putin is sent a very clear message that we will support Ukraine for as long as is necessary."

Sunak said later Monday that he hadn't seen the article in the Sunday Times, adding, "But what I can tell you is that we have led when it comes to Ukraine."

"Investment in Ukraine's security is an investment in our security," Sunak said. "Our NATO allies are already worried about the prospect of if Putin succeeds, that they'll be next — with all the consequences that would bring."