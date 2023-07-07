Axelrod Warns Cornel West Run Could Help Trump Win

Democrat strategist David Axelrod warned Friday that a third-party candidacy of progressive intellectual Cornel West could propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Axelrod, a senior political commentator at CNN, wrote on Twitter that the Democrats should take West's potential Green Party nomination seriously, pointing to Jill Stein's run in 2016.

"In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump. Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again," Axelrod wrote. "Risky business."

West, a popular figure on the left wing for decades, initially declared his candidacy under the People's Party before switching to the Green Party. He then announced Stein will serve as his campaign manager.

Stein received more votes than Trump's margin of victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in three key states in 2016, leading to many in the party and mainstream media labeling her a spoiler candidate.

"Our campaign was really the only national voice for health care as a human right, for free public higher education, for abolishing student debt, for a foreign policy based on international law ... [etc.]," Stein recently told Slate.

"And it changed the dialogue. Our agenda was adopted — in name, at least — by progressive Democrats, and it provides a base on which we continue to build for fundamental political change."

Stein is now attempting to enact the same strategy for West, who might be able to pick off even more voters with his name recognition and the concerns surrounding President Joe Biden's age and dedication to left-wing causes.

An Echelon Insights poll released Tuesday highlighted that possibility, with Trump leading Biden by eight percentage points, 48% to 40%, in swing states when West was a third option.