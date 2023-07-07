×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david axelrod | cornel west | trump | biden | 2024

Axelrod Warns Cornel West Run Could Help Trump Win

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 04:24 PM EDT

Democrat strategist David Axelrod warned Friday that a third-party candidacy of progressive intellectual Cornel West could propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Axelrod, a senior political commentator at CNN, wrote on Twitter that the Democrats should take West's potential Green Party nomination seriously, pointing to Jill Stein's run in 2016.

"In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump. Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again," Axelrod wrote. "Risky business."

West, a popular figure on the left wing for decades, initially declared his candidacy under the People's Party before switching to the Green Party. He then announced Stein will serve as his campaign manager.

Stein received more votes than Trump's margin of victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in three key states in 2016, leading to many in the party and mainstream media labeling her a spoiler candidate.

"Our campaign was really the only national voice for health care as a human right, for free public higher education, for abolishing student debt, for a foreign policy based on international law ... [etc.]," Stein recently told Slate.

"And it changed the dialogue. Our agenda was adopted — in name, at least — by progressive Democrats, and it provides a base on which we continue to build for fundamental political change."

Stein is now attempting to enact the same strategy for West, who might be able to pick off even more voters with his name recognition and the concerns surrounding President Joe Biden's age and dedication to left-wing causes.

An Echelon Insights poll released Tuesday highlighted that possibility, with Trump leading Biden by eight percentage points, 48% to 40%, in swing states when West was a third option.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat strategist David Axelrod warned Friday that a third-party candidacy of progressive intellectual Cornel West could propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential election.
david axelrod, cornel west, trump, biden, 2024
295
2023-24-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved