Sen. McCormick Backs Stacy Garrity for Pa. Governor

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., on Monday endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity in her bid for governor, boosting her challenge to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in the 2026 election.

The endorsement comes as Garrity seeks to position herself as a conservative alternative in a competitive battleground state.

"Politicians make promises, but leaders keep them, and that's what we'll get when Stacy Garrity is governor," McCormick said in a campaign press release.

"When Stacy Garrity ran for Treasurer, she promised to return millions in unclaimed property, reform the mismanaged state pension system, and expand and strengthen Pennsylvania's 529 college savings program — and she did," McCormick added, noting that Garrity will "fight overspending, keep taxes down, and restore commonsense values to government."

McCormick also highlighted Garrity's military service, saying she "kept her word, from the war zone in Iraq to her service stateside."

Garrity, a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel, received two Bronze Stars and the Legion of Merit during her service, earning the nickname "Angel of the Desert."

"I can't think of a moment in our history where Pennsylvania has been more in need of the talent, focus, and honesty of someone like Stacy Garrity," McCormick said. "Pennsylvania is still lagging, and this moment calls for change."

Upon receiving the endorsement, Garrity praised McCormick's leadership, citing his work on national security and economic competitiveness.

"I am honored to receive Senator McCormick's endorsement," she said. "From the moment he arrived in the United States Senate, Dave McCormick emerged as a forceful and effective voice for Pennsylvania values, Pennsylvania priorities, and Pennsylvania families and businesses."

Garrity vowed to work with McCormick "to defeat Josh Shapiro, and work hand-in-hand with him to begin Pennsylvania's turnaround," adding that Pennsylvanians "deserve strong leadership and accountability from their elected officials."

Garrity, first elected treasurer in 2020 and reelected in 2024, has also secured the formal endorsement of the Pennsylvania Republican Party for governor.