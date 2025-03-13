WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Nomination of Weldon as CDC Chief Pulled

Thursday, 13 March 2025 09:30 AM EDT

The White House withdrew the nomination of Dave Weldon, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Axios reported Thursday.

Weldon, a vaccine critic, was set to appear in front of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday as part of the confirmation process.

The CDC, with a budget of $17.3 billion, tracks and responds to domestic and foreign threats to public health. Roughly two-thirds of its budget funds state and local health agencies' public health and prevention activities.

Weldon, 71, is a former Florida congressman.

