Report: Nomination of Weldon as CDC Chief Pulled

The White House withdrew the nomination of Dave Weldon, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Axios reported Thursday.

Weldon, a vaccine critic, was set to appear in front of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday as part of the confirmation process.

The CDC, with a budget of $17.3 billion, tracks and responds to domestic and foreign threats to public health. Roughly two-thirds of its budget funds state and local health agencies' public health and prevention activities.

Weldon, 71, is a former Florida congressman.