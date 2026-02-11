Sen. McCormick: 'Unresolved' Questions in Trump Assassination Attempt

Many "unresolved" questions remain about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa.

McCormick told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Post's "Pod Force One" podcast that he is "not satisfied" with what the public has been told about how a 20-year-old gunman was able to get into position and open fire at Trump's July 13, 2024, campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

"I'm not satisfied," McCormick said, recalling how close the shooter was to the stage — "less than 150 yards" — and describing it as "hard to imagine" such "a breach in security" and "a breach in protocol."

McCormick, who said he was seated in the front row after Trump briefly considered calling him to the stage, told Devine he heard the shots and immediately recognized the sound from his military service.

He recounted seeing Trump grab his ear, Secret Service agents pile onto him, and the now-iconic moment when Trump rose and pumped his fist, shouting, "Fight, fight, fight," as he was rushed away.

One rallygoer, Corey Comperatore, was killed while shielding his family, and two others were wounded. The gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene.

While federal investigations have concluded Crooks acted alone, the case has fueled public mistrust — a problem McCormick argued Washington can only fix through full disclosure.

He pointed to what he called a "radical truth, radical transparency" culture from his time at Bridgewater Associates, saying "the American people, they can take the truth," including in politically sensitive cases, unless releasing information that would genuinely compromise national security, according to the transcript.

The New York Post noted a stark contrast between the slow drip of information in Butler and the speed with which officials publicly discussed possible ideological radicalization in the later assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk — a comparison likely to resonate with Americans who've watched institutions reflexively politicize violence when it suits the narrative, while slow-walking facts that cut the other way.

Secondary reporting has highlighted ongoing accountability questions.

Victims and families connected to Butler have publicly pressed for answers about security failures and whether anyone will be held responsible. Reports have also described disciplinary action inside the Secret Service after internal reviews found serious breakdowns in coordination and threat response.

For McCormick, the bottom line is credibility: When the government appears to "stonewall," even if officials believe they have "legitimate answers," it "breeds mistrust," he told Devine.