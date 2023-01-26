Republicans Look to Dave McCormick to Take on Sen. Bob Casey in 2024

Republicans are hoping to push former GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick into challenging Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, in 2024, The Hill is reporting.

McCormick was defeated by Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary in 2022. Oz went on to lose to Democrat John Fetterman.

The Hill noted that many in the GOP are convinced McCormick would have stood a better chance of defeating Fetterman. McCormick has not made any announcement about the 2024 Senate race, but he continues to be in the public eye.

He has a new book, "Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America," coming out and has attended various political events.

"Though our country is headed in the wrong direction, decline isn't inevitable. What matters is what we do next," McCormick tweeted last week. to promote the book. "That's what my new book is all about — a plan to renew America."

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted he has already started interviewing media companies for a potential campaign.

"Whereas there was a lot of division and thought of who should be the Senate and governor candidate in 2022, in 2024 every corner of geography and ideological persuasion in the Republican Party universally believe they've got to encourage Dave McCormick to run," John Brabender a veteran GOP consultant, told The Hill.

"He's tested now. Running statewide for the first time is tough. Dave starts with a campaign that could start immediately, and that is a big advantage."

One GOP strategist added: "David McCormick is a proven conservative who can run exactly the type of competent, well-funded campaign needed to win in Pennsylvania. If he runs, McCormick would immediately put Pennsylvania on the map as a top pick-up opportunity for Republicans."

Republicans argue that Oz did not fight back against Fetterman's attacks during the campaign. They claim it would have been different if McCormick had been the candidate.

"He [Fetterman] was able to define Dr. Oz in the first days of the campaign and Oz was not effective in fighting back against the caricature that he was a carpetbagger, etc.," said Charlie Gerow, another GOP strategist.

The Inquirer noted that Rob Gleason, a former GOP state chair, said: "I hope he [McCormick] is running for Senate, I've suggested it. He didn't commit to anything. He only said, 'We'll be talking in the future.'"

Meanwhile, Casey has not said whether he intends to run for a fourth term in a year when Democrats face a difficult Senate map, the Associated Press reported.

The senator is a key ally of President Joe Biden. In Congress, he has backed all of Biden's top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president.

Casey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the AP.

"Right now, Sen. Casey is focused on his health and continuing to deliver for Pennsylvanians in Washington," Casey spokesperson Mairead Lynn told the Inquirer. "Most Pennsylvania voters want a break from campaigns, and there will be plenty of time for politics in the coming months."