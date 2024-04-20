WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dave mccarty | red sox | world series | obit

Dave McCarty, World Series Winner With Red Sox, Dies at 54

Dave McCarty, World Series Winner With Red Sox, Dies at 54
Boston Red Sox infielder Dave McCarty, shown during a June 29, 2004, game, has died. (AP)

Saturday, 20 April 2024 02:15 PM EDT

Dave McCarty, a first baseman and outfielder on the Boston Red Sox 2004 team that won the World Series, died Friday in Oakland, Calif. He was 54.

The Red Sox announced his death and said it was caused by a "cardiac event."

McCarty was among the members of the 2004 team who gathered April 9 at Fenway Park to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the World Series and honor Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, both of whom died of cancer in the past six months.

Kevin Youkilis, McCarty's Red Sox teammate, paid tribute to him on social media.

"You never know when it's the last time you will see someone. Grateful to share an amazing 04 Reunion and a flight back home to the Bay Area with Dave McCarty," he wrote. "A great father, husband, teammate, and friend. Thank you Big Mac for teaching me how to be a Big Leaguer!"

The Minnesota Twins selected McCarty with the No. 3 overall draft pick in 1991 out of Stanford. He made his major league debut with the Twins in 1993 and went on to play for six more teams over 11 seasons — the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Red Sox.

In his career, McCarty played in 630 games, compiling a .242 average with 36 home runs and 175 RBIs.

He worked as an analyst for NESN from July 2005 through the 2008 season.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dave McCarty, a first baseman and outfielder on the Boston Red Sox 2004 team that won the World Series, died Friday in Oakland, Calif. He was 54. The Red Sox announced his death and said it was caused by a "cardiac event." McCarty was among the members of the 2004 team who ...
dave mccarty, red sox, world series, obit
242
2024-15-20
Saturday, 20 April 2024 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved