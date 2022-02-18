Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Series Despite 'Closer' Backlash

Netflix announced on Friday that it would release four new comedy specials on Feb. 28 hosted and produced by comedian Dave Chappelle in the form of a series, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to the outlet, the series, titled "Chappelle's Home Team," will include other comics like Earthquake (real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman) and Donnell Rawlings.

"I've been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career," Chappelle reportedly said. "Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment."

The series is directed by Stan Lathan and executive produced by Chappelle, Lathan, Earthquake, Rikki Hughes, and Jermaine Smith.

The announcement comes after "woke" backlash from Chappelle's latest special released last year by Netflix.

"The Closer" received considerable criticism from the transgender community for comments made by Chappelle in the special interpreted as "transphobic," including some within the streaming company itself.

Chappelle broke his silence soon after in a stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the transgender community but won't bend "to anybody's demands," Variety reported at the time.

Later, during a visit to his old high school for a fundraiser, the comedian was bombarded with insults by students calling him a "child," a "bigot," and claiming his "comedy kills."

Despite the criticism, the Washington, D.C.-area school decided to go forward with naming the newly constructed theater the comedian helped fundraise for after him.

"On April 22, 2022, we will celebrate one of our most distinguished alumni, Dave Chappelle, by naming our theatre in his honor," the Duke Ellington School of the Arts reiterated in a Nov. 12, 2021, official statement.