Trump-Supporting Group to Launch Dating App for Conservatives

The universal dating term "swipe right" has been taken to heart by one matchmaking group.

A new dating app called "The Right Stuff" will launch in September, and its target audience will be singles who profess to have politically conservative leanings.

For the company's introductory video, Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, said The Right Stuff dating app "is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you."

McEnany later added the dating app has only "two options: ladies and gentlemen," a possible dig at matchmaking apps that heavily promote the transgender and binary communities.

The pricing models for various subscriptions with The Right Stuff have yet to be released. However, in the introductory video, McEnany divulges the app's premium version will be available for women who "invite a couple of friends," but men will have to pay.

The most popular mainstream dating apps are Match, Tinder, OK Cupid, Bumble, Hinge, Coffee Meets Bagel, Zoosk, Happn and Plenty of Fish.

None of these sites require users to post their political preferences, but consumers have the option to make these affiliations known to other users.

For The Right Stuff, though, there will likely be fewer misunderstandings with potential matches regarding their political beliefs.

The Right Stuff will reportedly have a similar structure to other mainstream dating apps, in terms of general information, photos and spaces for user biographies.

Axios reported that billionaire Peter Thiel has invested $1.5 million into the app, which is being created by a company run by former Trump political aide John McEntee.

"Conservatives deserve an easy way to connect," McEntee told Axios.

Dating apps are big business in this high-tech age. According to businessofapps.com, dating sites in 2021 cumulatively raked in nearly $6 billion in revenue.

There is already a dating site with the URL of rightstuffdating.com.

That site touts itself as the "Ivy League of Dating" and may be exclusive to past and present members of Ivy League colleges (Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, Brown, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania).