GoFundMe Page for Alleged Wis. Holiday Driver Seeking $5M Taken Down

A GoFundMe page for the 39-year-old man who allegedly ran into a crowd of people at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., last week, killing six, has been pulled down by the organization for violating its terms of service, reports the New York Post.

The fundraiser, which sought $5 million for Darrell Brooks' bail money, was put up by a friend who said Brooks was the victim of a racist jail system.

"There is no excuse for this continued treatment of black Americans by prosecutors around the country," the fundraiser, authored by James Norton, claimed.

"As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with.

"I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial," it added.

The fundraiser sought to raise $5 million, but it was not immediately clear if any donations were made.

GoFundMe told the Post that it "removed the fundraiser before any funds were raised because it violates GoFundMe Terms of Service."

A GoFundMe spokesperson also said that the person behind the effort was "banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future fundraisers," a spokesperson said.

Brooks was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He rocked back and forth in his seat and cried throughout his court hearing on Tuesday, his attorney's arm on his back, as the charges against him were detailed. His bail was set at $5 million, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14.

Additional charges related to the sixth death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next, said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper. The criminal complaint said 62 people were injured, up from the 48 previously announced by police.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier when he drove into the parade route.

He had been free on $1,000 bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he's accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car. Prosecutors said they're investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

Brooks has been charged with crimes more than a dozen times since 1999, mostly in Wisconsin but also in Georgia and Nevada, and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster. That included resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery for the Nov. 2 incident.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.