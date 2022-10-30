×
Tags: darpa | smartbullets | war | weapons | precision

DARPA's Smart Bullets a Next Generation for War Weaponry

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 30 October 2022 02:11 PM EDT

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working on making smart bullets the next generation of guided war weaponry, Sandboxx reported this week.

Precision accuracy would make smart bullets more lethal, while also saving lives of the innocent, according to the report.

"Guided, non-explosive projectiles can eliminate the threat without substantial risk to civilians," the report read. "Additionally, projectiles from 50-caliber weapons can travel quite a ways and still maintain enough energy to kill. Being able to guide those big bullets will limit the potential for friendly fire and civilian incidents."

Despite the clear benefits of smart-bullet technology, there are some concerns, starting with cost.

Among the smart bullets being worked on are two designed for rifles and one designed for larger ship-deck-type deployments:

  1. EXACTO (Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance).
  2. Sandia National Labs Guided Bullet.
  3. MAD-FIRES (Multi-Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System).

"Smart bullets could provide a new surgical option for snipers, infantrymen, and naval personnel," according to Sandboxx's Travis Pike. "I'm excited to see where the project will go and how our troops can benefit from it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
