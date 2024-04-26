Report: Democrat Dark Money Funds Latino Voter Turnout

A partnership between TelevisaUnivision and nonpartisan groups to register and mobilize Hispanic voters allegedly is bankrolled by Democrat-allied "dark money" groups that gave $26.8 million over the past decade, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Vota Conmigo (Vote With Me) collaboration announced it would "provide comprehensive, nonpartisan, and Spanish language educational resources, drive record voter engagement and fight misinformation in the Hispanic community during this election cycle," according to a press release Tuesday.

But according to the Washington Examiner, which reported that it traced the funding through financial disclosures filed with the IRS, the groups were connected to billionaire Democrats like George Soros, Hansjorg Wyss, and Pierre Omidyar.

The Washington Examiner noted that pushback and lawsuits followed President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order directing "nonprofit groups that study best practices for using technology to promote civic engagement," providing tax-exempt groups with inside information and tools to register voters.

"Executive Order 14019, also known as 'Bidenbucks,' is a massive, unprecedented, and legally questionable get-out-the-vote effort designed by the Left, to benefit the Left, by specifically targeting only those voters deemed more likely to support the current president's political party," Stewart Whitson, senior federal affairs director for the Foundation for Government Accountability, told the Washington Examiner.

Maria Areco, a spokeswoman for TelevisaUnivision, told the Examiner that the campaign is "nonpartisan" and aims "to amplify and get out the vote."

According to the Washington Examiner, tax forms show the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations grantmaking network is a key funder of groups behind the TelevisaUnivision campaign or those affiliated with the partner charities.

The Examiner reported that the OSF's Foundation to Promote Open Society and Fund for Policy Reform has directed $3.8 million combined to the Hispanic Federation, which is also partnered with TelevisaUnivision on the campaign. Since 2018, four other top left-wing money groups have funneled $6.9 million to the Hispanic Federation, it reported.

Scott Walter, president of the conservative Capital Research Center think tank, said the Hispanic Federation is allegedly staffed by left-wing activists.

"It's laughable," Walter told the Washington Examiner.

Republicans have accused the White House of unlawfully using federal dollars in connection to the 2021 executive order and infringing on the rights of states to oversee elections.

The White House didn't response to a request for comment, the Examiner reported.

"These groups that pretend to be nonpartisan never reach out to me," said GOP Texas House candidate Mayra Flores, who lost reelection in 2022 and was the first Mexican-born member of Congress. "They are here to help the Democratic Party."