Israel Official Danon Rejects US Call for Cease-Fire

By    |   Wednesday, 08 November 2023 11:23 AM EST

Danny Danon, a senior member of Israel's Knesset and the country's former U.N. Ambassador, said in a statement on Wednesday that Israel "will not relent" amid calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call to agree to a three-day pause in fighting so that Hamas can free hostages.

Danon responded to this news on social media, saying: "President Biden, we appreciate America's steadfast support of Israel, but just as America never wavered in its fight against the scourge of Al-Qaeda, we will not relent in our battle against Hamas terrorists.

"Any ceasefire would only grant the terrorists precious time to regroup and inflict further harm upon our troops. We must continue fighting without pause or respite." 

Netanyahu also responded to calls for a cease-fire, telling ABC News, "There'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

