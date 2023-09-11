Police: Hunt for Escaped Killer in Pa. 'Long Game'

Law enforcement officials said on Monday that the search for an escaped convict who was convicted of murder in Pennsylvania has entered the "long game," NBC News reports.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Pocopson Township's Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 in a stolen van, which was later found about 45 minutes away in East Nantmeal Township.

"In the beginning, we were prepping for the short game," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark, who is the supervisor of the agency's fugitive task force for the region. "Now we're planning for the long game. The search in the woods was to Cavalcante's advantage."

He added that police have a better chance of locating Cavalcante now that he's in a more densely populated urban area.

"While he was playing that tactical hide and seek in the woods, now I believe it's advantage law enforcement because he's in an urban setting," Clark said. "That's what our investigators do best."

State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens issued a warning for any of Cavalcante's friends, family, or former co-workers who might assist in his attempts to evade capture.

"To anyone who may have already offered assistance or is contemplating assisting Cavalcante in any way: We will prosecute you fully for those actions," Bivens said. "Alternatively, I would suggest you are in a position to facilitate the safe capture of Cavalcante. If you choose to assist us, you could be eligible for some or all of the reward."