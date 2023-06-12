Wisconsin County Mulls Sanctuary Status for Trans Kids

Dane County, Wisconsin, is considering declaring itself a sanctuary for “transgender and nonbinary individuals,” including children.

Board supervisors are slated to vote on a resolution that would confer sanctuary status on Dane County at the next county board meeting on Thursday.

Dane County Supervisor Rick Rose introduced the resolution after he received a call from the worried mother of a transgender teen.

“This one hit me at the heart, this one hit me directly,” Rose, who is gay, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"In this hostile environment, some cities and counties across the country are taking steps to support and protect trans and nonbinary individuals," the resolution reads. "Dane County values its transgender and nonbinary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression."

According to the resolution, it is the county’s position that accessing hormones, puberty-blockers and gender-transition surgical procedures is the “fundamental right” of all county residents, including children.

"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Dane County Board of Supervisors firmly states its commitment to protect transgender and nonbinary individuals, and believes that access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Dane County and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender affirming care," the resolution states.

"BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that, if the state of Wisconsin passes a law that imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines, or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery, the Dane County Board of Supervisors urges the Sheriff to make enforcement their lowest priority," it continues.

"BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Dane County be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, for transgender children and adults and their families," it adds.

The resolution then urges all school boards in the county to adopt similar resolutions “in support of our transgender and non-binary residents” and says that a copy of the legislation will be sent to Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, as well as local, state and federal lawmakers.

Of the county’s 37 board supervisors, 20 have sponsored the resolution, which was first reported on by parent activist Scarlett Johnson on Twitter.

According to the Journal Sentinel, 31 supervisors have expressed support for the resolution.