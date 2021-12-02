UFC's Dana White Calls Joe Rogan for COVID Treatment Advice

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is ridiculed for his statement that he ''represents science,'' Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White went to comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan for treatment advice for his COVID-19 infection.

The vaccinated White, who lost his sense of smell for 48 hours, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He wanted to hear firsthand from Rogan on monoclonal antibody treatment for his own breakthrough case and told ''The Jim Rome Podcast'' that he now feels like ''a million bucks.''

Rogan, host of ''The Joe Rogan Experience,'' has been vilified by leftists for criticism of liberal politics, moving to Texas from California and denouncing vaccine mandates while stressing COVID-19 therapeutics are not getting enough attention from the Biden administration.

The White House had mocked Rogan for sharing medical advice with his listeners.

''I guess my first question would be, did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren't looking?'' White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN in April. ''I'm not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information.''

White clearly disagreed, following the advice of Rogan, who himself contracted COVID-19 in September and tried the ivermectin treatment, which the Food and Drug Administration has said should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

White said he called Rogan immediately and took a treatment of monoclonal antibody treatment, NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) drip, vitamin drip and ivermectin.

White hopes to test negative for COVID-19 in time to attend a UFC Fight Night event Saturday in Las Vegas.