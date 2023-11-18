Jewish Dem Rep. Goldman's Office Defaced With Pro-Gaza Graffiti

In the most recent incident of vandalism by anti-Israel protesters, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman's New York office was defaced with pro-Palestine graffiti.

The phrases "Free Palestine," "Let Gaza live," and "Blood on ur hands" were found spray-painted on the exterior of the Jewish congressman's office Friday morning, according to Brooklyn Democratic official Douglas Schneider.

"This is what @RepDanGoldman @danielsgoldman & staff confronted when they showed up to work today," Schneider wrote in a Friday post on X, formerly Twitter. "It is a direct result of his speaking out against anti-Semitism & supporting Israel's right to self-defense. Defacing his office is not a form of protest, it is a deplorable crime."

The vandalism at the congressman's Brooklyn office followed a clash between U.S. Capitol Police and approximately 200 pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire outside the Democratic National Committee's national headquarters in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

"Our office is accessible 24/7 by appointment, phone, social media, email, or mail; and our incredible constituent services team works around the clock to respond to outreach," Simone Kanter, the lawmaker's communications director, told the Washington Examiner. "Harassing, intimidating, and outright attacking the staff of a Jewish elected official at a time of rising violence and rampant antisemitism is dangerous and unacceptable."

The NYPD is investigating the incident, and officers were reportedly responding to another nearby incident of graffiti when they found the vandalism at Goldman's office. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that security cameras captured at least two people vandalizing the building; but they put a plastic bag over the camera, distorting the images.

Goldman has not commented publicly on the vandalism.

The New York Democrat was visiting Israel with his family on Oct. 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its attack on the Jewish state that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and hundreds more wounded or taken hostage. He has been a supporter of Israel's right to defend itself.

The New York Post reported that Goldman participated in a pro-Israel rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, which called for an end to antisemitism and demanded the release of hostages being held by the terrorist group in Gaza.

The federal lawmaker has also denounced violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and has called on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza amid its war with Hamas.