Tags: dan crenshaw | mexico | military | cartels

Rep. Crenshaw: Using Military in Mexico an 'Intervention'

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:10 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Politico on Wednesday that his call to authorize military force to combat drug trafficking is "the same kind of military intervention we use all over the world."

Crenshaw said that the idea behind a bill authorizing the use of military force to "put us at war with the cartels" in Mexico has been "misconstrued," and said that the Task Force to Combat Mexican Drug Cartels that he co-chairs will release an outline for a different method by the end of the year.

"The entire point is psychological warfare against the cartels ... to make them think they made a bad business decision."

He went on to rebuke Democrats who criticize Republicans' calls for aggressive responses to drug trafficking at the border, saying they don't understand the situation.

"The immediate reaction from Democrats has been, 'you can't just go invading Mexico,' and it's like, stop being an ignoramus. That's not what anybody's talking about," Crenshaw said. "I envision the same kind of military intervention we use all over the world, where it's entirely led by the host nation."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

