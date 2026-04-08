Gen. Caine: Ceasefire a Pause; US Ready to Resume Combat

The U.S. military has met its objectives in Operation Epic Fury, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Wednesday, while warning that the current ceasefire remains fragile and forces are prepared to resume combat if necessary.

"Over the course of 38 days of major combat operations, the Joint Force achieved the military objectives as defined by the president," Caine said during a press conference, where he appeared alongside War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The remarks aired live on Newsmax and Newsmax2.

Caine opened by honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed during the operation.

"I want to start this morning by honoring the 13 members of our American Joint Force who were killed in action thus far during this operation," he said. "Their sacrifice and that of their families is deeply important to us, and we are grateful. We are grateful for each of them and will continue to mourn their loss. Their names and their bravery will never be forgotten."

He outlined the mission ordered by President Donald Trump on Feb. 28, describing three primary objectives: dismantling Iran's missile and drone capabilities, destroying its navy, and crippling its defense industrial base.

Caine said those goals were met after more than a month of sustained combat operations.

"We welcome the ongoing ceasefire, and as the secretary said, we hope that Iran chooses a lasting peace," said Caine. "But as Secretary Hegseth said, let us be clear, a ceasefire is a pause and the joint force remains ready if ordered or called upon to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision as we've demonstrated over the last 38 days, and we hope that that is not the case."

He credited U.S. Central Command leadership, allied partners, and intelligence agencies for coordinating the campaign, while also recognizing support from other combatant commands and regional allies.

"And I want to thank, as the secretary did, our Gulf partners who fought alongside each and every one of us every day from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, all who joined us together to defend and protect our people and our assets and who, if required, stand ready to do so again."

Caine detailed the scale of the operation, saying U.S. forces struck more than 13,000 targets and significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities.

"Since the beginning of major combat operations, the United States Joint Forces struck more than 13,000 targets, including in that 13,000, more than 4,000 dynamic targets that popped up on the battlefield and were immediately addressed thanks to the exceptional command and control system and intelligence acumen and agility of our joint force," he said.

He noted that the campaign eliminated a large portion of Iran's air defenses and naval forces.

"CENTCOM forces destroyed approximately 80% of Iran's air defense systems, striking more than 1,500 air defense targets, more than 450 ballistic missile storage facilities, and 801 attack drones. All of these systems are gone.

"As the secretary said, the Iranian Navy now lies mostly at the bottom of the Arabian Gulf, and we assess that we've sunk more than 90% of their regular fleet, including all of the major surface combatants."

Caine also said the operation severely damaged Iran's weapons production.

"And perhaps most importantly, we've destroyed Iran's defense industrial base. Their ability to reconstitute those capabilities for years to come. We attacked, along with our partners, approximately 90% of their weapons factories."

He noted that U.S. and allied forces intercepted 1,700 incoming threats during the conflict.

"Along with our Gulf partners, we've thus far intercepted 1,700 ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones defending our forces and our partners in the civilian population, and we remain ready to do so should the need arise."

Caine described the intensity of the operation and the scale of logistics required, including more than 10,000 missions and long-range bomber flights exceeding 30 hours.

"This is gritty and unforgiving business," he said. "It's chaotic. It's hot, it's dark, it's unpredictable, and there are always unknowns. And our people proudly walked into those unknowns and continue forward."

He also highlighted a recent rescue mission involving a downed Air Force crew, calling it a defining example of the joint force's capabilities.

"This was and is a joint force that has the guts to try, that does not quit, and that each and every day does the things that we must to dare to win. No lives were lost. We succeeded because the joint force is always at the ready."

Caine closed by praising U.S. service members and reiterating the military's readiness while expressing hope the ceasefire holds.

"We are a mission-focused force, and our objectives always are to create the conditions for peace. And today we will be ready should that peace break, which we hope it is not.

"May we always be worthy of their sacrifice and honor their legacy."