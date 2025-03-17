Bongino: I Will 'Help Restore Integrity'

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn into office today.

President Donald Trump announced Bongino's assignment to the position on social media. "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel (Kash Patel – Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation), Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly."

Bongino posted his pledge to America following the swearing-in ceremony. "My promise to you is that I will work tirelessly to help restore integrity, eliminate political bias, and ensure the FBI remains dedicated to its core mission of protecting the United States and upholding the Constitution."

The FBI Facebook account showed Bongino visiting the agency's Wall of Honor, "Honoring the brave members of the #FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice for the American people."

Bongino has been openly critical of recent actions by the FBI including prosecuting so-called "domestic terrorism" cases and the targeting of Jan. 6 protesters.