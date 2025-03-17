WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan bongino | fbi | deputy director | donald trump | law enforcement

Bongino: I Will 'Help Restore Integrity'

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 09:16 PM EDT

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn into office today.

President Donald Trump announced Bongino's assignment to the position on social media. "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel (Kash Patel – Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation), Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly."

Bongino posted his pledge to America following the swearing-in ceremony. "My promise to you is that I will work tirelessly to help restore integrity, eliminate political bias, and ensure the FBI remains dedicated to its core mission of protecting the United States and upholding the Constitution."

The FBI Facebook account showed Bongino visiting the agency's Wall of Honor, "Honoring the brave members of the #FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice for the American people."

Bongino has been openly critical of recent actions by the FBI including prosecuting so-called "domestic terrorism" cases and the targeting of Jan. 6 protesters.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn into office today.
dan bongino, fbi, deputy director, donald trump, law enforcement
170
2025-16-17
Monday, 17 March 2025 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved