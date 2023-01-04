Biden Talked With Family of Bills Player Damar Hamlin

President Joe Biden said he spoke with the parents of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

Hamlin had collapsed after a chest impact while tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On-field personnel then rushed to perform CPR before sending him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

The 24-year-old remains at the hospital in intensive care "with signs of improvement," according to the team as of 6 p.m. ET.

Biden later told reporters he does not believe the NFL is too violent, arguing common issues of player safety were "not what happened here," citing the sudden cardiac arrest.

"You've got guys that are 6'8", 340 pounds running a 4.8 40," Biden explained, adding he is unsure "how you avoid it."

"I think working on the helmets and concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But is, you know, it is dangerous," he continued. "We've got to just acknowledge it."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday that Biden was aware of the incident and shared the entire administration was pulling for Hamlin's speedy recovery.

"It was, as I said, horrific, and millions of people saw that across the country," Jean-Pierre stated. "So, we hope his condition and his health improves quickly. And like the rest of the nation, our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and his teammates."