damar hamlin | buffalo bills | visit | teammates | discharged | hospital

Damar Hamlin Returns to Bills Facility for First Time

Damar Hamlin look on while on the football field
Damar Hamlin (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Saturday, 14 January 2023 05:13 PM EST

Damar Hamlin visited with teammates on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.

Per an Instagram story posted by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, a smiling Hamlin was seen greeting teammates at the Bills facility in Orchard Park, N.Y. The scene comes approximately two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin visited his teammates one day ahead of a wild-card game pitting Buffalo (13-3) against the visiting Miami Dolphins (9-8).

Hamlin, 24, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Despite a grim situation on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin recovered rapidly, advancing from being on a ventilator to communicating via written message, then breathing on his own and talking to family, doctors and teammates within a week. On Friday, he began walking, and over the weekend, he began consuming a regular diet, UCMC announced.

Life-saving procedures performed by Bills trainers on the field in Cincinnati during the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game helped Hamlin reach intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center last week. He required CPR and use of a defibrillator moments after making a tackle with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

On Sunday, as Hamlin watched NFL action from his hospital bed, teams honored him by wearing his number on T-shirts during pregame warmups. Stadiums also shared teams' support on their message boards.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 14 January 2023 05:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

