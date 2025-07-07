Phone Scammers Are Preying on Texas Flooding Victims

Officials in Kerr County said Monday that families impacted by the recent flash flooding in central Texas that has claimed more than 100 lives and left dozens of others missing are being targeted by telephone scammers.

The families of victims and local hotlines set up to report missing persons are being targeted, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said at a news conference. He added it is making it more difficult to get a firm number of people missing in the area because they are receiving "hundreds" of scam calls.

"Victims' families are being reached out to saying that they have their kids, pay me money," Rice said. "It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely heartbreaking."

At least 41 people reportedly are still missing after heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to quickly flood on Friday. Among the missing are 10 children and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp near the river in Kerr County.

"We're dealing with mental health issues, where people are calling saying they have visions," Rice said. "All of these things we're dealing with on a day-to-day basis and having to vet this information, and it becomes very taxing on our people."

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton later issued a consumer alert for those impacted by the floods of "bad actors" looking to take advantage by perpetrating scams.

"There are no words for how wrong it is that morally bankrupt people are trying to take advantage of Texans by using this tragedy to scam them," Paxton said in a news release. "Anyone engaging in these scams will face the full force of the law, and I will not rest until they are brought to justice.

"I will continue to work to defend those impacted by this tragedy and also urge everyone to join me in praying for those affected by this terrible natural disaster."

The consumer alert warned that contractors failing to perform work they were paid to do are common following such disasters. Flood victims are reminded to be wary of contractors from outside the area, should not rush into signing a contract, ask for references, and check with the Better Business Bureau to ensure they're working with a trustworthy business.

Officials said during the news conference that those wanting to contribute should donate funds directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The nonprofit's website said it "will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance."

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said at the news conference that volunteers looking to help should first register with the city's Salvation Army.

"We need focused and coordinated volunteers," he said. "Not random people showing up and doing what they do. We need to work together."

South Dakota Republican Attorney General Marty Jackley also warned South Dakotans to be vigilant about money donation scams for relief efforts stemming from the flash floods.

"Scammers always use tragedies like this to prey on the public's compassion," Jackley said in a news release. "I encourage everyone to stay alert, trust your instincts and verify the request before you act."