Dallas Police: Cop Shoots Woman Who Opens Fire at Love Field Airport

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

The woman was dropped off at the airport about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities," wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.

“We wanted to ensure that our community knows that this is not an active situation,” the chief said.

He didn't release the woman's name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.

At least part of the airport was evacuated as the incident unfolded, a North Texas police chief said, WFAA reported.

"Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job," Rockwall (Texas) Police Chief Max Geron tweeted.

"Currently we’re all sequestered outside but thankfully in the shade. @SouthwestAir got us water and it’s now waiting and keeping kids calm. Thankful to have been reunited with them so quickly. "The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. "due to security," WFAA reported.

Love Field, which is a hub for Southwest Airlines, was Dallas' main airport until 1974, when Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport opened.

Former President John F. Kennedy arrived at Love Field on Nov. 22, 1963, the day he was assassinated in Dallas.

