Dallas Megachurch Responds to Christmas Production Backlash

Prestonwood Baptist Church's annual Christmas celebration, "The Gift of Christmas," features flying angels, state-of-the-art technology, and a 1,000-member cast and choir.

The Dallas area megachurch expects thousands of people to attend the multiday affair, but after a viral TikTok video of its rehearsal, it received backlash for the production's value.

A spokesperson for Prestonwood said "The Gift of Christmas" is a tradition of the church in the DFW Metroplex, calling the online backlash "unfortunate."

"For more than a quarter of a century, Prestonwood Baptist Church has pulled out all the stops in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ during the Christmas season," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to share this grand celebration of our Savior with as many as 75,000 people each year through 'The Gift of Christmas.'

"At Prestonwood, we believe Jesus deserves our absolute best, especially at Christmas. It's unfortunate that the perennial American tradition of the church Christmas program now draws hateful ire from some. We pray that they, too, may come to know the joy of Christmas and the love of our Savior."

Tickets for "The Gift of Christmas" range in price from $19 for basic admission to $59 for a premium package, which includes reserved parking and premium seats.

On its website, the church claims the focus of the production is the story of Jesus' immaculate birth. The 100-minute production is said to have "eye-popping virtual scenery" and sophisticated staging and light. There is also a massive LED video wall and a 50-piece orchestra.

Prestonwood, a member of the Southern Baptist Convention, is one of the largest megachurches in the nation and has nearly 40,000 members across the three Dallas-area campuses.

Regarding tax laws, some of its activities could prompt IRS intervention, including intervening in political campaigns or legislation and using earnings to benefit a private individual or shareholder.

A Texas Tribune and ProPublica investigation listed 20 churches that may have violated federal law by supporting political candidates. Prestonwood was not on the list.