Second Detainee Dies After Dallas ICE Shooting

A second detainee has died after last week's shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez, 32, of Mexico, had been on life support after the attack on the field office. Authorities said Joshua Jahn, 29, fired indiscriminately from a nearby rooftop at the ICE location in Dallas, killing one detainee and critically wounding two others in a detainee transport van. Jahn then died by suicide. No ICE officials were injured.

Hernandez's family and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) also confirmed his passing.

"My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family," his wife, Stephany Gauffeny said in a statement released by the LULAC, according to CBS News. "We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone."

The shooting initially took the life of another ICE detainee, Norlan Guzman Fuentes, a native of El Salvador. A third detainee, Jose Andres Bordones-Molina, has been released from the hospital, according to a DHS official.

The shooting in Dallas and other threats to ICE officials have prompted Attorney General Pam Bondi to sign a memo on Monday directing agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and other Justice Department agencies to assist in guarding ICE facilities.

In a statement shared on X, Bondi said the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should "immediately direct all necessary officers and agents to defend ICE facilities and personnel whenever and wherever they come under attack."

Bondi also announced the formation of a temporary "ICE Protection Task Force" that could include federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.